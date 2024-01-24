Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,232.0% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 530,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 524,901 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. 1,300,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

