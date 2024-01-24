Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.63. 178,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

