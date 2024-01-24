Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

