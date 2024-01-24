Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,790,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,139,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,378. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

