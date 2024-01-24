VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,122,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $195.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

