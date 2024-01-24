VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 430,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 360,231 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

