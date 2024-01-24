VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

