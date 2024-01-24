Value Line, Inc. (VALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 9th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of VALU stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Value Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

