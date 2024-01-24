Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Value Line Trading Up 3.1 %

VALU opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

