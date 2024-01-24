Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.50. Valneva shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

