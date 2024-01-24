Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

VLY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

