Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

