USDX [Kava] Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $393,328.30 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $97.07 million and approximately $393,328.30 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,116.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00588392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

