USCB Financial (USCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
USCB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.
