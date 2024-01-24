USCB Financial (USCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USCB Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

