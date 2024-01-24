US Bancorp DE Sells 4,884 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.