US Bancorp DE Sells 158,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

