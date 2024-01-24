US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

