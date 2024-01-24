US Bancorp DE Has $30.60 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $266.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

