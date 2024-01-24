US Bancorp DE Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $603.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.57 and its 200 day moving average is $527.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

