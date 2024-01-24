US Bancorp DE Has $27.56 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

