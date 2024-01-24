US Bancorp DE Has $25.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 369,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 137,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $86.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.