US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $304.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.16.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

