US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DLR stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.