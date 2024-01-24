US Bancorp DE Buys 1,402 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $216,993,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
APD stock opened at $263.23 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.
In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
