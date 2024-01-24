US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,683 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $36,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

