Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $32.69

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $33.78. Upstart shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 2,843,076 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 389,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,082,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,980 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

