United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,510,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,755,517 shares.The stock last traded at $48.39 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $154,280,000. KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

