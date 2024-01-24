United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.19 and last traded at $243.19. Approximately 4,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.