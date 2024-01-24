United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

