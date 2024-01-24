United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 220,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

