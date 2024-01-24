United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, analysts expect United Bancorporation of Alabama to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBAB opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

