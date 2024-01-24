Uniswap (UNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.60 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $82.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.74706802 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 920 active market(s) with $110,130,262.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.