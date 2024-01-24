uniQure Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($6.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. uniQure has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.