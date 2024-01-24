Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

