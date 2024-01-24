Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

