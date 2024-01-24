UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.67

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 151356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
UniCredit Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.