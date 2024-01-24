Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $10.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.07.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Price Performance
NYSE:UAA opened at $7.79 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.