Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $10.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.79 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

