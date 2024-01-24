Ultra (UOS) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.86 million and $1.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17880273 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,180,770.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

