UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,041 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 3,395 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 1,732,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

