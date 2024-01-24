UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,136,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,103,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 448,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 445,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

