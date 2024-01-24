Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $165,796,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

