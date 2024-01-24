U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

