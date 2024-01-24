U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
See Also
