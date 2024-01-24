Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 4.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 2,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 84,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

