TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

TXO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 17,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,327. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,950,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TXO Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 34.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

