Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 47,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 363,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tuya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 621,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tuya by 448.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tuya by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 364,481 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

