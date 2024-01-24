Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $33.26.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 49.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trustmark by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.