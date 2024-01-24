Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.2 %

TRMK opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.