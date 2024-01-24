Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,230,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 487,603 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $14,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 692,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

