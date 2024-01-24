Triatomic Management LP Sells 28,950 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Triatomic Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy makes up 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Centrus Energy worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 86,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. 120,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,254. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

