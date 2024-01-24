Triatomic Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up about 0.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Kanzhun Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 2,804,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.26.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.